The Current Launches New Stream

Minnesota Public Radio’s “The Current” has launched a a new music stream, website and app. “Carbon Sound” is dedicated to celebrating the depth, breadth and influence of Black musical expression through multiple genres, honoring the foundational role of Black music.

“I’m excited for MPR to be joining the cohort of new stations under the CPB’s project to develop a new format for public media. We’re so proud of the work this team has done to create such a powerful addition to the local music community,” said David Safar, Managing Director of The Current. “We’re also grateful to the funding from the CPB and thrilled to be collaborating with Freddie, his team at KMOJ and The ICE.”

The project is funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and has been developed in partnership with community broadcasting station KMOJ’s HD2 station 89.9 The Ice. The team behind Carbon Sound is content director Julian Green; the voice of Carbon Sound, Sanni Brown; and community engagement specialist Andre Griffin. Other stations launching in this new format include Radio Milwaukee and WJSU-FM in Jackson, Mississippi.