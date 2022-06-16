CPR Board Changes

Colorado Public Radio has elected three new board of directors’ members and changed leadership. The changes are the result of three members retiring from the board.

The new members are Amy Blair, Carlos P. Hipolito-Delgado and Brandy Shultz. Three members have retired from the board: Philip Johnson, who most recently served as chair, Balan Nair and Wag Schorr. Ned Harding and Michelle Sobel were elected to a second term, and the officers for FY23 are Brad Greenwald, chair, Michelle Sobel, vice-chair, Diane Reeder, treasurer, and Rishi Hingoraney, secretary.

“We are very pleased to bring on these new board members,” said Brad Greenwald, Board Chair. “They each come to CPR with a strong passion and belief in its mission, backed by diverse professional and personal experiences that will contribute greatly to the board’s efforts.”