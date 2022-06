“The Ron Burgundy Podcast” is kicking off the 5th season with a program recorded in front of a live audience. America’s favorite anchorman interviews English actor Dan Stevens and Food Network staple Guy Fieri.

Other guests this season include Jack Black, Anderson Paak, Tim Heidecker, Sean Evans and others. The program comes from Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network and iHeartMedia.

The first episode is available now with future podcasts dropping weekly on Thursday.