Tough As Nails Is Back

Cindy Stumpo with daughter Samantha Stumpo “Tough as Nails” Radio Show, is back on WBZ NewsRadio 1030. This is the 5th season for the show that looks at construction, real estate, renovations and design.

At 23, Cindy Stumpo shattered stereotypes in a male-dominated field and founded C. Stumpo Development. At 24 she sold her first million-dollar home, swiftly growing her company into one of Boston’s most respected and revered luxury residential home building companies.

Her daughter Samantha Stumpo has followed in her mom’s footsteps pioneering a career in real estate and construction fortifying the family business and creating Newbrook Realty Group selling luxury homes.

The program airs Saturday evenings on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 in Boston.