Three Headlines, One Message: Radio’s Old Model Is Out of Time

Over the past couple of weeks, three headlines came across that, on the surface, look unrelated. They’re not.

Cumulus Media filed for a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Beasley Media Group announced a debt refinancing and governance restructuring plan.

Paramount Global shut down the 100-year-old CBS News Radio network.

Three different companies. Three different strategies. One very clear message: the old radio business model is running out of time.

Let’s be clear about what this is – and what it isn’t.

If you think this is a column about radio’s end, you’re in the wrong place. This is not about radio disappearing. Audio consumption is exploding. People are listening more than ever… just not in the ways we built our industry.

What we’re seeing is the unraveling of a model that depended heavily, for years, on scale, debt, and operational efficiency over distinction.

Cumulus’ move was not a surprise. A pre-packaged Chapter 11 is a kind of controlled reset. It says, “We can fix the balance sheet.” But it also quietly admits the current revenue structure isn’t strong enough to support what came before it.

Beasley’s refinancing tells a similar story with a different approach. Adjusting governance usually means formally reorganizing the company’s leadership, board structure, and/or decision-making processes to improve efficiency and accountability to address financial/strategic challenges. Buy time, in other words. When lenders start taking a closer look, it’s a signal that the margin for error is gone.

Then there’s the shutdown of CBS Radio News. A 100-year institution doesn’t just go away unless the company believes the return no longer justifies the effort. News isn’t going anywhere, but the way it’s distributed is changing fast, and legacy network models are struggling to keep up. Whether you agree with this move or not, we can all agree that this was strictly a business move, not formatic.

Put all three together, and a definite pattern emerges.

The middle is collapsing.

The safe, scalable, interchangeable content that once powered consolidation doesn’t hold the same value it used to. If it can come from anywhere, it’s now competing with everything.

At the same time, the cost structures many companies are carrying were built for an era where audience behavior was predictable, and distribution was controlled.

That world is gone.

Here’s what isn’t gone.

Local connection.

Distinct personalities.

Content that feels real, immediate, and impossible to replicate.

That’s where the opportunity sits. Does this sound familiar? It should. How many more of these articles must be written about this to get the point across? How many more companies need to “restructure” before we figure it out?

The future of this business won’t be built on towers, signals, or even formats. It will be built on talent that listeners choose to spend time with—and brands that know how to extend that relationship beyond on-air with podcasts, video, socials, etc.

Radio still has one advantage that no algorithm has figured out: REAL human connection.

But that only works if we actually lean into it. What are we giving people that they can’t get anywhere else?

The companies (and the talent) that answer that question will define what radio looks like going forward. CEO’s, VPs, PDs, etc, the ball is and has been in your court. You know what needs to be done.