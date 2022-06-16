Kenny Mayne Podcast

“Hey Mayne” is a new show from Audacy’s sports podcast studio 2400Sports. Longtime ESPN host Kenny Mayne hosts the program that blends the sports culture with entertainment, politics, music, comedy, and beyond.

“You’ve probably never heard of a show described quite like this,” said Mayne. “I want to ask guests not just about their work, but who they are. I want to know what people were like in kindergarten. Because I think who you were then is basically who you are today.”

Guests include former NBA player Jamal Crawford, sports journalist Jemele Hill, author Sarah Kendzior, sports commentator Chris Berman, screenwriter/director/actor/musician Christopher Guest, actor and comedian Ben Schwartz and others.