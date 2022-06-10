The Gambler In West Palm

Sports Radio 1230 The Gambler has debuted in West Palm Beach. The iHeartMedia station will air 22 hours of live VSiN Sports Betting Network content daily.

“We’re thrilled to bring this informative and entertaining brand of sports talk to local sports fans,” said Brian Mudd, PD. “Sports betting as a 24/7 format, and specifically the expert analysis from VSiN and our very own Greek, is a perfect choice for The Gambler.”

“As VSiN continues to broaden its distribution footprint, we’re thrilled to be working with the innovative content providers at iHeartRadio’s New Sports Radio 1230 The Gambler to bring sports betting programming to West Palm Beach and its passionate sports fans,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN.

The VSiN content will air outside of live sporting events, including Miami Marlins baseball games and University of Florida football and basketball matchups. Additionally, The Gambler will feature “The Greek Zone” live from South Florida, weekday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m.