Audacy, iHeart, Zimmer Among Radio Mercury Winners

The 31st annual Radio Mercury Awards were held Thursday night both virtually and in-person at Sony Hall in New York. This year’s Best of Show award was presented to FCB Chicago for their Go RVing radio commercial.
“It’s been an honor to be at this year’s Radio Mercury Awards and to award the incredible lineup of winners,” said Ale Ortiz, executive creative director, Campbell Ewald and chief judge, Radio Mercury Awards. “The final round jury and I were very impressed by the winners’ ability to not only entertain listeners but tell stories through radio and audio.”
RAB CEO Erica Farber said, “This year’s awards once again proved the power of sound and demonstrated the strength of radio and audio in conveying a brand’s message. This was an incredible night for radio, and it was so great to celebrate with everyone both in person and online.”
Here are all the 2022 winners. To listen to all of their winning commercials, go to www.radiomercuryawards.com.
Best of Show
Air Travel
Go RVing
FCB Chicago
Creative Radio Promotional Spot or Campaign by a Radio Station or Group
Mockingbird
iHeartRadio App
The Studio at iHeartMedia
Creative Radio Commercial by a Radio Station or Group
Great American Settlers (tie)
Spreaker.com
The Studio at iHeartMedia
Kiddie Pool (tie)
The Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark
The Studio at iHeartMedia
Tick Suck
Steve’s Pest Control
Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group
Creative Radio Commercial by an Agency, Production Company or Advertiser
Dog Years
Motel 6
Barkley
Moolah
Georgia Lottery
BBDO Atlanta
Purpose-Driven Radio Spot or Campaign by an Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Worst Shark Attack Ever
Animal Welfare Institute (AWI)
PPK
Creative Radio Spot for a Cause by a Radio Station or Group
Floppy Disk (tie)
Penn Medicine
Audacy
Mixtape (tie)
Penn Medicine
Audacy
Creative Radio Spot for a Cause by an Agency, Production Company or Advertiser
Recruitment
Colon Cancer Coalition
BeautifulBeast
Creative Radio Campaign by a Radio Station or Group
Driveway Puddle/Kiddie Pool/Lawn Sprinkler
The Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark
The Studio at iHeartMedia
Creative Radio Campaign by an Agency, Production Company or Advertiser
Great Protection, Bad Timing (tie)
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide
Internet Distractions (tie)
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide
Don’t Let Your Vacation Ruin Your Vacation
Go RVing
FCB Chicago
Creative Use of Nonbroadcast Audio by an Agency, Production Company/Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Optional Ad
Liberty Mutual Insurance
Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Integrated Brand Campaign with Radio/Audio by an Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Sound It Out (tie)
Ad Council
McCann New York
The Lil Jif Project (tie)
The J.M. Smucker Company
SuperExploder
Creative Use of Sound Design by an Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
The Addams Family Goes RVing
Go RVing
FCB Chicago
Creative Use of Songs/Music (Original or Repurposed) by an Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Song Hijack
Staples
Oink Ink Radio
Student-Produced Radio Commercial
True Crime Emergency
Hulu
Miami Ad School