Audacy, iHeart, Zimmer Among Radio Mercury Winners

The 31st annual Radio Mercury Awards were held Thursday night both virtually and in-person at Sony Hall in New York. This year’s Best of Show award was presented to FCB Chicago for their Go RVing radio commercial.

“It’s been an honor to be at this year’s Radio Mercury Awards and to award the incredible lineup of winners,” said Ale Ortiz, executive creative director, Campbell Ewald and chief judge, Radio Mercury Awards. “The final round jury and I were very impressed by the winners’ ability to not only entertain listeners but tell stories through radio and audio.”

RAB CEO Erica Farber said, “This year’s awards once again proved the power of sound and demonstrated the strength of radio and audio in conveying a brand’s message. This was an incredible night for radio, and it was so great to celebrate with everyone both in person and online.”

Here are all the 2022 winners. To listen to all of their winning commercials, go to www.radiomercuryawards.com.

Best of Show

Air Travel

Go RVing

FCB Chicago

Creative Radio Promotional Spot or Campaign by a Radio Station or Group

Mockingbird

iHeartRadio App

The Studio at iHeartMedia

Creative Radio Commercial by a Radio Station or Group

Great American Settlers (tie)

Spreaker.com

The Studio at iHeartMedia

Kiddie Pool (tie)

The Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark

The Studio at iHeartMedia

Tick Suck

Steve’s Pest Control

Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group

Creative Radio Commercial by an Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Dog Years

Motel 6

Barkley

Moolah

Georgia Lottery

BBDO Atlanta

Purpose-Driven Radio Spot or Campaign by an Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Worst Shark Attack Ever

Animal Welfare Institute (AWI)

PPK

Creative Radio Spot for a Cause by a Radio Station or Group

Floppy Disk (tie)

Penn Medicine

Audacy

Mixtape (tie)

Penn Medicine

Audacy

Creative Radio Spot for a Cause by an Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Recruitment

Colon Cancer Coalition

BeautifulBeast

Creative Radio Campaign by a Radio Station or Group

Driveway Puddle/Kiddie Pool/Lawn Sprinkler

The Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark

The Studio at iHeartMedia

Creative Radio Campaign by an Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Great Protection, Bad Timing (tie)

Progressive Insurance

Arnold Worldwide

Internet Distractions (tie)

Progressive Insurance

Arnold Worldwide

Don’t Let Your Vacation Ruin Your Vacation

Go RVing

FCB Chicago

Creative Use of Nonbroadcast Audio by an Agency, Production Company/Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Optional Ad

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Integrated Brand Campaign with Radio/Audio by an Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Sound It Out (tie)

Ad Council

McCann New York

The Lil Jif Project (tie)

The J.M. Smucker Company

SuperExploder

Creative Use of Sound Design by an Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

The Addams Family Goes RVing

Go RVing

FCB Chicago

Creative Use of Songs/Music (Original or Repurposed) by an Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Song Hijack

Staples

Oink Ink Radio

Student-Produced Radio Commercial

True Crime Emergency

Hulu

Miami Ad School