Ice On The Mountain

Amanda “Ice” Habrowski has joined 93.1 The Mountain (KYMT-FM) in Las Vegas. She joins the iHeartMedia group station from Alpha Media Portland, where she most recently served as the content director, music director and midday personality for KBFF-FM.

“Ice is a perfect fit for our Las Vegas stations,” said Tony Matteo, SVP Programming. “Listeners are going to love her singular voice and infectious energy and we’re excited to have her incredible talent here in the Entertainment Capital Of The World.”

Habrowski will broadcast weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. She will also be a contributor to the programming department for iHeartMedia Las Vegas’ group of stations.