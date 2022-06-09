HoF Honors For WECK Owner

Buddy Shula, owner of Buffalo Oldies Station WECK, is being inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Shula is one of the twelve inductees in the class of veteran broadcast executives chosen for the honor.

“I am pleased to have been selected for this award, especially with regard to the many professionals of local and national significance that are HOF honorees,” said Shula. “It is humbling to now join the ranks of Buffalo Bob Smith, Wolf Blitzer, Tim Russert, and this year’s superstar inductee, Lucille Ball!”

“This year’s induction class is second to none with incredible national and local talent…we are honored to recognize each inductee’s achievements and welcome them into the Hall of Fame,” said Katie Morse, BBA President.

The full list of 2022 Inductees can be found Here.