Rick Hall Joins Hubbard Radio Chicago

Rick Hall is the new Music Director and Afternoon Host on SHE 100.3 (WSHE) in Chicago. Hall comes from Moody Radio Network where he served as On-Air Personality and Manager of Digital Audio.

“I can’t wait to join the new SHE 100.3, and the entire team of innovators at Hubbard Radio Chicago,” said Hall. “Given the past few years, it’s never been more obvious that the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s were THE time to be alive and that’s what SHE is all about”.

“Rick is a multi-talented, personality/programmer who’ll bring great value to our SHE listeners, advertisers, and community,” said Jeff England, VP/MM. “We’re thrilled Rick is joining Hubbard Chicago on SHE 100.3 as our Afternoon host and Music Director.”