Radiolab Marks Anniversary

Radiolab, one of the earliest podcasts and public radio shows, is celebrating 20 years on the air. A special podcast featuring some of the shows best moments has been created.

Hosts Lulu Miller and Latif Nasser broadcast live on public radio stations across the country recently. “Radiolab After Dark” is an encore presentation of some of the live radio show’s finest moments. Radiolab has also unveiled a new website and brand identity across Radiolab.org, podcast platforms and social channels.

“Twenty years in, Radiolab is ever-evolving and I’m excited about the way the new website captures that,” said Miller. “The Fictive Kin team dreamed up the idea of ‘The Freq,’ the butterfly-like image that calls to mind the sonic frequencies that build each episode of our show.”

“This 20th anniversary is an opportunity for us to renew our vows with our listeners, so to speak,” said Nasser. “The website, the live radio show, and many more surprises to come, each of these are ways for us to say to the world that we are just as committed as ever to sticking to the things that made Radiolab great.”