MPR Shuts Down APM Reports

After 7 years, Minnesota Public Radio has shut down “APM Reports.” The 18-member staff of the show was notified Thursday, according to The Star Tribune. APM Reports produced the highly successful podcast In The Dark.

In the Dark published two very popular series, one for its in-depth look at the kidnapping and murder of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling and the other for the investigation of the case of Curtis Flowers, a Mississippi man who was tried six times for the same crime.

The company provided the newspaper with this statement: “As a trusted public media service, Minnesota Public Radio is committed to providing high-quality journalism, programming and experiences for our audiences and communities. In keeping with this commitment, advancement of our strategic priorities, and our responsibility as financial stewards of MPR’s resources, we have made a difficult decision regarding the future of ‘APM Reports.’ We are dissolving ‘APM Reports’ as a separate business unit and incorporating select programming elements into MPR News. Unfortunately, this change means that colleagues, who’ve invested their energy, skills and passion with us, will be leaving our organization.”

A spokesperson said the company would be making no further comments at this time.