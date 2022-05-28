Foundation Sets Up O’Shaughnessy Fund

William O’Shaughnessy was a long-time member of the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s Board of Directors and Chairman of its Guardian Fund. In honor of O’Shaughnessy, the Broadcasters Foundation has established The William O’Shaughnessy Memorial Fund.

“The Board of Directors and I are saddened at this tremendous loss to our profession,” stated Scott Herman, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. “A true wordsmith, Bill was known for his eloquence in his speech and his writings. His letters to raise funds for The Broadcasters Foundation’s Guardian Fund struck a chord with everyone who read them, so graceful and elegant was his prose.”

“Bill was often found holding court at his favorite establishments, including Le Cirque and The 21 Club, where he was well-known and respected by the maître d’s” noted Jim Thompson, Co-President of the Broadcasters Foundation. “A true iconoclast who gave back to the profession that he loved dearly, we will all remember Bill fondly in our hearts.”

To donate to the William O’Shaughnessy Memorial Fund, visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, click on donate, and when filling out the form please indicate that your donation is in honor of William O’Shaughnessy.