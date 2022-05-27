New iHeartMedia/Bloomberg Podcasts

iHeartMedia and Bloomberg Media have announced their lineup of five original podcast shows this year. The new podcasts are part of a co-production and distribution podcast deal to create over a dozen new original shows in the next three years.

The first show from the slate is “Bloomberg Crypto,” a new daily podcast, hosted by crypto expert Stacy-Marie Ishmael, Bloomberg’s newsroom’s managing editor for all-things crypto.

Other podcasts slated for 2022 release:

–“Bedrock, USA” is about a group of people who didn’t like what they saw happening in their local governments and decided to get involved.

–“In Trust” will be a limited series about how members of one of the wealthiest families in Osage County, Oklahoma – home to the federally recognized Osage Nation – came to own more land in the area than anyone else.

–“The Big Take” is a new daily podcast that will feature in-depth, original reporting that will take the audience behind the news to make sense of what’s happening, and why it matters.

-“Crash Course” will bring listeners directly into the arenas where epic business and social upheavals occur. It will explore the lessons to be learned when creativity and ambition collide with competition and power.