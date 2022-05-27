New Morning Show In Tucson

K-Hit 107.5/KHYT-FM will launch its new morning show, “Dakota & Andy” on May 31. The new show takes over from Tim Tyler who announced his retirement earlier this month.

Dakota transitions from nights and Saturday afternoons on the station, and Andy Taylor heads to K-Hit Mornings from Afternoons on the station.

“While all of us at K-Hit are happy for Tim Tyler as he starts a new chapter of his life, we’re also incredibly excited about the opportunity to expand and develop the talents of Dakota and Andy in their new morning show roles. They are both extremely familiar with the Tucson market and bring a wealth of experience and creativity to morning drive,” said Herb Crowe, OM/PD.