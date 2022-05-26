WFEA New Hampshire Anniversary

WFEA 1370AM and 99.9FM is celebrating 90 years broadcasting in New Hampshire. WFEA has been broadcasting continuously since March 1, 1932, making it New Hampshire’s oldest radio station.

“We know that 90 years has made a great impression on the community. Our commitment to serving the area is paramount to us. We look forward to our 100th in 10 years,” said Ed Christian, President/CEO of Saga Communications.

“It is incredible to be a trusted voice for New Hampshire from Manchester, Merrimack, Concord, Milford, Nashua to Derry, we have grown in lock step with these vibrant communities offering more stimulating talk radio,” said Lucy Lange, VP/GM Manchester Radio Group.

The general public will be invited to an Open House at the WFEA original Tower and Studio location, June 11th. An invitation only event will take place on June 10th.