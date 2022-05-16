WGN to Cover 100 Years of WGN

WGN Radio will debut the special “100 Years of WGN Radio: A Retrospective” on the date of its 100th anniversary, Thursday, May 19 at 7pm on WGN-TV.

The 45-minute documentary produced by WGN Radio tells the story of the station, starting with its beginnings in 1922 when it was founded by Chicagoans Thorne Donnelley and Elliott Jenkins as WDAP, to highlighting moments throughout its century of history up to present day.

Viewers will see the faces of familiar voices, including Bob Sirott, John Williams, Lou Manfredini, Steve King and Johnnie Putman, Dave Eanet, Mary Van De Velde, Dave Plier, and others, reflecting on their experiences at the station and sharing memorable moments.

There will be a reboradcast on Sunday, May 22 at 2pm CT.