There’s a good chance that your radio listening ears have heard a few Indeed spots over the past five months. The jobs service remains affixed to the top spot on the weekly Media Monitors list.

Jobs aggregator sites prevail in the top five with Indeed checking in with 67,914 ads aired. ZipRecruiter remains in the fourth slot with 44,022 spots.

Looking at the rest of the list: Progressive is number two at 51,213, Upside in third with 47,651, and Straight Talk checks in at number five with 40,963.