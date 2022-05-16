Rickard Joins Radio One in Charlotte

Radio One Charlotte’s Sports Talker WFNZ AM/FM has hired veteran industry talent and programmer, Jeff Rickard, as the new PD for the station.

Rickard has worked for COMCAST TV, ESPN Radio, and Sirius XM. He hosted “Gamenight” on ESPN Radio and worked as the managing editor and anchor of a Boston-based program on the Comcast Network.

Most recently, Rickard was Brand Manager for WEEI in Boston and for seven years prior to that the PD and Morning Show host for WFNI The Fan in Indianapolis.

“We are committed to making sports radio even bigger in Charlotte, adding the 92.7 FM signal in March was just the beginning of that commitment,” said Marsha Landess, Regional Vice President. “Having a successful veteran like Jeff Rickard join our team will help take us to the level that a passionate sports city like Charlotte deserves. Jeff brings to WFNZ extensive sports experience, talent, drive, and a passion for success. He will be a great complement to our incredibly talented local Charlotte on-air team. After our first conversation I knew he was the one to take us to the next level. As the flagship station for the Charlotte Hornets as well as Charlotte FC we are looking forward to an incredibly successful future with Jeff leading the charge.”

“I had been planning on taking a professional sabbatical this year but after meeting with Marsha Landess and learning more about Radio One, I began to get more excited to get back to work.” Jeff continues, “Radio One as a Company, combined with Marsha’s leadership and the potential for WFNZ, was just too appealing to not be a part of. I am extremely grateful to Radio One for this opportunity and can’t wait to start working with the talented staff in Charlotte. My family and I are all in on this situation and can’t wait to get started on this new chapter.”