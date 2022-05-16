RAB Extends RTR Deadline

The deadline for the Radio Advertising Bureau Rising Through The Ranks women’s management training has been extended. The registration deadline for the August event in Nashville is now 6 p.m. Friday May 20, 2022.

Women aspiring to be in management or a manager seeking to grow essential sales management techniques in the broadcast industry have until May 20 to apply for one of 20 BMI scholarships to the event. Rising Through the Ranks is set for August 10-11 in Nashville.

More information and the application can be found Here.