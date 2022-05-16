IBA Says National Cash Giveaway a Huge Success

The Independent Broadcasters Association recently wrapped up its fourth bi-annual IBA National Cash Contest. One hundred IBA-member radio companies and 233-member radio stations participated, with 50 $1,000 prizes and one $10,000 grand prize given away to listeners.

IBA President Ron Stone: “Congratulations to all the participating stations and winners. The IBA National Cash Contest continues to be one of the strongest benefits of being an IBA member. Any IBA member can participate in this fully managed turnkey program, providing independent stations with a contest equal to or stronger than any national contest from the larger groups.”

“The cost for an IBA member to participate was $300 per contest.

Renda Brodcasting CEO and IBA board member Tony Renda said, “Participation of IBA members in the Spring 2022 contest was up from the fall, and we anticipate continued growth in participation. ember of the IBA. The contest works for the smallest independent operator to the largest and in any market size. The IBA is delivering on its promise to give independents benefits that only scale can deliver,” Renda concluded.

IBA member station volunteers fully produced the contest. Vipology served as an independent source for all random drawings.