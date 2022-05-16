RuPaul Companion Podcast

Squirrel Friends: The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race Podcast launches May 23. Hosts Loni Love and Alec Mapa will recap and react to the latest Drag Race episodes starting with All Stars Season 7.

“Being a super fan, this podcast is a dream come true,” said Love. “Squirrel friends unite!” I am so excited to be working with my friend Loni Love. She’s hilarious, smart and has a genuine affection for all things Drag Race,” added Mapa.

The podcast is being produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, iHeartRadio and World of Wonder.