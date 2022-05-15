Dallas in Deal to Keep Classical Alive

A new partnership between KERA and the City of Dallas will keep classical music station WRR on the air. WRR-FM is owned by the city of Dallas. When the deal is done, it will be operated by public radio station KERA.

WRR-FM is the first licensed broadcast station in Texas.

KERA Chief Content Officer Sylvia Komatsu said, “We are thrilled at the opportunity to deepen our shared commitment to the arts and classical music in North Texas, and together engage with previously underrepresented communities in the classical space.”

WRR is currently the second oldest operating radio station in the United States. Operated by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, WRR is a component of the City of Dallas’ commitment to providing access to arts opportunities to all its residents and to the nearly eight million residents of North Texas capable of receiving the station’s signal.