Dayton Country Adds Gina Ferraro

iHeartMedia Dayton’s New Country 103.9 has announced the addition of Gina Ferraro to middays. Ferraro began her career in Dayton after graduating from Wright State University and has also worked in Chicago and Cincinnati before returning to Dayton’s New Country 103.9.

“We’re really excited to add Gina to the station’s lineup of ‘The Bobby

Bones Show,’ ‘After Midnight with Granger Smith,’ Wazz in the afternoon,

and Kasper at night,” said Jeff Stevens, Senior VP Programming for

iHeartMedia Dayton. “We know how involved Gina will be in the

community and how much fun she’ll be while you listen to her during the

day.”

“Gina is a talent ready to engage listeners both on the air and through an

expanding social media presence on day one,” said Scott Sands, Area

Senior VP Programming for OH & WV. “Her energy and personality will

really shine in Dayton.”

“I used to listen to my country music in the car with my mom growing up

and that really started my love for country music,” Ferraro said. “The lyrics

of country songs are really hard to match and have touched my soul through

the years.”