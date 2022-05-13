Mercury Awards Finalists

98 radio/audio spots and campaigns made it to the finals of the 2022 Radio Mercury Awards. The submissions were created by advertising agencies, brands, production companies, radio stations and students.

“It’s been amazing to work with the judging panel we put together as they really brought smart perspectives and an appreciation for the submissions,” said Alejandro Ortiz, Chief Judge for the Radio Mercury Awards. “I loved the debates, there was a palpable passion for the craft of radio and audio – great energy all around.”

The 2022 finalists range from regional to large advertising agencies and radio stations, as well as national and local advertisers from business categories including automotive, consumer packaged goods, entertainment, healthcare, insurance, nonprofits, quick-serve restaurants, retail, telecommunications, travel and hospitality.

The list of finalists can be found Here.