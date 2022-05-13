Latest Media Monitors Pod Rankings

Media Monitors is out with the results of its latest listeners survey. iHeartPodcast Network retained the top spot in the ranker and Comedy retains its spot as the most popular genre of podcast.

A deeper dive into the survey shows NPR is absent from the top publisher for the quarter, replaced by a number of larger commercial podcast publishers. Spotify’s overall total was boosted by several True Crime podcasts. Also, Independent podcasts using Patreon to distribute premium versions to give listeners a way to support the show, was up a couple of spots from the last quarter.

You can view a full breakdown of the survey results Here.