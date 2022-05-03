Bobby O’Jay Dead at 68

Channel 3 in Memphis is reporting that WDIA host Bobby O’Jay died while he was at the station Tuesday morning. Midday host Bev Johnson told the station when O’Jay would open the phone line at 9 a.m., the radio station was only playing music.

O’Jay’s cause of death has not been disclosed. The station released the following statement: “It is with great sadness to share the passing of Memphis’ most recognized on-air personality Bobby O’Jay. Bobby was an amazing talent, a trailblazer in the industry as well as a legacy in the community for multiple decades. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loyal listeners during this extremely difficult time. He was such an important part of WDIA and the City of Memphis, words cannot express how truly missed he will be.”

WREG spoke to O’Jay’s niece, Wanda Thomas who said the family was in shock.

“We’re doing as well as can be expected. We just listened to him this morning, you know, and he sounded like the picture of health.”

O’Jay joined WDIA in Memphis in 1983.