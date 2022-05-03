NABOB Supporting GM Initiative

The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters is asking members and colleagues within the broadcasting and media advertising industries to support the 2nd Annual General Motors Diverse Owned Media Summit. The summit is set for May 10 from 3-5 pm EST.

GM’s Road to Equity vision was introduced in 2021 focused on greater inclusivity in media. The summit will give GM a chance to share what has been learned. Attendees will hear directly from select diverse owned media companies.

More information can be found Here.