IBA And Marketron Agreement

The Independent Broadcasters Association and Marketron have a new technology partnership agreement. The partnership will provide IBA members with access to technology to help them manage, grow and scale their organizations with solutions for linear and omnichannel advertising.

“From traffic management solutions to digital advertising platforms, Marketron has modern, best-in-class tools to help our members succeed,” said Ron Stone, founder, IBA President/Executive Director. “Exclusive pricing for IBA members gives even the smallest broadcasters access to the same tools the world’s largest organizations use. It’s certainly a competitive advantage for our members.”

Member pricing will be available on products across the Marketron portfolio, including traffic products (RadioTraffic, Visual Traffic); digital advertising (Marketron NXT); order management, CRM and dynamic pricing (Marketron REV); and text messaging programs (Mobile Messaging).

“Technology can be the great equalizer or competitive advantage for broadcasters; Marketron is pleased to provide IBA members with a game-changing suite of tools that optimize and generate new revenue streams, scale operations and deliver an end-to-end experience,” said Bo Bandy, VP Marketing.