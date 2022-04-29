Frzy Finds Pittsburgh Airwaves

Pittsburgh artist Frzy will have a weeknight program on Audacy’s WBZZ-FM. “Feeling FRZY” launches on 100.7 Star as part of the station’s weeknight programming beginning May 2.

“We’re excited to have Frzy officially join the Audacy Pittsburgh family,” said Michael Spacciapolli, SVP/MM. “He’s been a friend of the station and we’re fortunate to have an opportunity to bring a talented on-air personality with Pittsburgh roots to our listeners every day.”

“Feeling FRZY” is all about how Frzy is feeling on various topics from music, movies, video games, pop culture and social issues. It’s an inside take on being a national music artist in the industry, pop culture connoisseur and a Pittsburgh native.

“I am so excited and honored to be joining the Star family,” said Frzy. “It’ll be fun to add my energy to an already bright STAR. They have always treated me like family but now we’re officially blood.”