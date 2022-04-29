NAB 2022: What Did Attendees Think?

It was the first big live industry gathering in over two years. NAB Las Vegas is in the books. What did some radio executives who attended the show think of the event? Here’s a sampling…

“Literally everyone I talked to said how fantastic it was. Exhibitors were thrilled with the traffic and the quality of the prospects they talked to. Attendees glowed as they talked about how wonderful it was to be back with their colleagues. It’s like 2 years worth of “yuck” got erased in an instant.”

David Santrella

Salem Media

NAB Joint Board Chair

This “come back” convention was well executed and the NAB staff is to be congratulated on a job well done. While there may have been fewer people, there were a lot of the “right” people, making it a great networking event as well as an informative one.

Deborah Parenti

Publisher

Radio Ink

It was really exhilarating to see so many industry friends (including competitors) in person after such a lengthy absence. And yes, I know that was a sentiment felt and shared by many, but I couldn’t start giving you my impressions without making that observation first and foremost. Attending sessions, visiting with our exhibitors on the floor and having hallway conversations with friends all resulted in an overall very upbeat attitude about radio, more so than at any time in recent years. I think people are pretty pumped up about how hot audio is, and radio is the primary component of audio, so there was an abundance of optimism about our industry, which was terrific.

I thought the tributes paid to Sen. Smith with both the NAB’s Distinguished Service Award and the BFOA’s Lowry Mays Award were very moving, and obviously well-deserved. Just as importantly, I thought that Curtis LeGeyt did a magnificent job in his first turn as NAB’s President & CEO. I heard nothing but praise for his performance, and the virtually seamless transition from Gordon to Curtis was a great indicator of the superb team NAB has built in DC.

As a member of both the NAB Board and the RAB Board, I always take some time to visit and thank some of our exhibitors at the Show, and this year in particular, every one of them I stopped by to thank for being there was enthusiastic about the amount of traffic and business they’d had this week, which was really great to hear.

Bill McElveen

“Overall the show was much slower than past NAB shows – as very much would be expected. The number of exhibitors seemed to be much smaller as well. That said those that were there were all serious – not really any that just went to be in Vegas – it seemed those we talked to were there to get things done. I think the show can be summed up with this – a lower number of leads – but a higher % of quality leads – vs 2019. I think the NAB teams did a good job – and the new West Hall looks great – but the placement of the three Podcasting companies in that hall was sub-optimal. The Three were – Libsyn, Bluebrry, and Live 365. Hopefully for 2023 – they will get back to having a podcast pavilion again and put us near other audio products / services.”

Rob Walch

Libsyn

“I thought it was some of the most outstanding content ever presented at the NAB show. I was extremely impressed by the attendance. We were so happy to be together, learn from the sessions, enjoy each other’s company and get a ton of business done. For me personally, it was probably my most productive NAB ever.”

Heather Cohen

The Weiss Agency

“Great to get back and be in person with everyone. A bit surreal for many of us who haven’t traveled in two plus years but the energy from seeing people was positively noticeable. I think the NAB did a good job of unity building at a time the radio industry desperately needs it. Glad that there was lots of future leaning content. Impressed with leadership of Curtis Legeyt”

Buzz Knight

Buzz Knight Media

“Just as we’d hoped, it was great to get the AM/FM band back together in Las Vegas. It was also smart to see all those car panels, as well as hearing from NAB chief Curtis LeGeyt. I wish all attendees could have seen Caroline Beasley, LeVar Burton, and Gordon Smith being honored by NAB – truly inspirational. All that said, I miss the Radio Show, and hope it comes back.”

Fred Jacobs

Jacobs Media

“How great is it to say once again: we got business done at NAB! Everyone I saw had broad smiles. It was a reunion. And, while virtual meetings are essential, nothing beats an in-person meeting. There was magic in the meetings we had in our Skyview suite at the Bellagio. The overall business vibe was positive and there was a palpable sense of opportunity.”

Steve Jones

President & CEO

Skyview

“My impressions were that it was wonderful to again be together with our industry. The sessions seemed well attended, and at over 52,000 attendees, it looked busy. Not a number like 2019 and prior…..but it sure beat the virtual meetings and zoom burnout we all had in 2020 and 2021.”

Jim Loftus

Chief Operating Officer

Seven Mountains Media

“To sum it up in four words: fuel for the soul. It felt like everything made sense again and that we are all going to be ok. I feel energized about the future, and the future of radio.”

Amy Bolton

Next up…the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami