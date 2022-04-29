Shannon Scott Joins Pacific Media

Shannon Scott has joined the weekend line-up at HI93 – KQMQ 93.1 FM. The radio veteran will be hosting the Sunday Mele show starting on Mayday.

“Bringing Shannon on to host this special program is a natural fit and great opportunity for us to serve our listeners with an authentic member of the Hawaiian music community,” said Kelsey “K-Smooth” Yogi, PD. “He is the ultimate host, providing musicians with a platform to share an important element of our local culture.”

Scott’s 28-year radio journey includes stints as Program Director, Music Director, Promotions Director and Morning Show Host