Bill Cameron Back At WLS

Chicago political reporter Bill Cameron will rejoin 890 WLS-AM as Producer and Host of “Take 1 with Bill Cameron”. Cameron retired from full-time reporting in August 2021 after more than 50 years of covering Chicago politics.

“It’s impossible to walk away from Chicago,” Take 1 with Bill Cameron is the kind of program ideally suited to radio,” said Cameron. “Ask a question, get out of the way, don’t interrupt, and let interesting people tell their stories – no sound bites, no spin, no shouting, no editing. This is the city with politics that wouldn’t be believable in a movie script.”

The weekly radio program and podcast that debuts on May 1st and airs every Sunday from 5:00p-6:00pm.