Connectivity At Hispanic Radio Conference

“The Connected Vehicle — What Does That Look Like for Radio?” examines the future of in-vehicle radio listening. Fred Jacobs of Jacobs Media Strategies moderates the panel discussion during day-two of the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference, June 22-23, in Miami.

“The car remains the epicenter of radio listening, but technology is changing how drivers and passengers will access audio — and, yes, video — entertainment while on four wheels,” said Jacobs.

Joining Jacobs on the panel will be Joe D’Angelo, SVP/Radio and Digital Audio, Xperi; Steve Newberry, CEO, QUU; and Gabor Seob, Chief Product Officer, Connected Travel. The discussion is just one of many sessions on the Hispanic Radio Conference Agenda.

The in-vehicle radio listening experience is on the move! How can Hispanic broadcasters ensure that their stations are represented in the best possible way?

“Our panel will bring attendees up to speed with the latest and greatest in the dashboard, and what radio broadcasters can do to enhance their in-car presence on the road ahead,” promises Jacobs.

