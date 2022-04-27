Bank Signs Deal With iHeart Pittsburgh For Podcasts

S&T Bank has announced a partnership with iHeartMedia Pittsburgh to become the first and exclusive regional presenting sponsor of the NFL Podcast Network, including all Pittsburgh NFL podcasts.

The partnership also offers the opportunity for the bank to sponsor iHeartMedia’s CEO’s You Should Know program that airs monthly on 102.5 WDVE, 3WS Radio, WKST, BIG 104.7, and 105.9 The X. Additionally, S&T will participate quarterly in iHeartMedia Pittsburgh’s Heart of Pittsburgh Saturday morning program, that airs on 3WS Radio.

“Pittsburgh sports fans are some of the most dedicated in the NFL, and we’re thrilled to offer them new programming thanks to this partnership with S&T Bank,” said Tim McAleer, region president of iHeartMedia Multi-Platform Group – Pittsburgh. “These new shows will offer fans never-before-seen access to their favorite team and players, giving them even more opportunities to solidify their connection to the team and the great city of Pittsburgh.”

“S&T is excited to be partnered with such trusted and growth-minded organizations as iHeartMedia Pittsburgh and the NFL Podcast Network,” said Chris McComish, chief executive officer of S&T Bank. “We strive to be forward-thinking in reaching our customers and iHeartMedia podcasts provide a great opportunity as one of the fastest growing communication channels in the country. In the same way we serve our customers across a variety of convenient channels to help them bank on their terms, podcasts meet our customers when and where they want to listen.”