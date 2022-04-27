New PD At KC’s The Fox

Carey Curelop is the new Program Director of 101 The Fox (KCFX-FM) Kansas City. Curelop’s resume includes successful PD posts in major markets including LA at KLOS-FM.

“Carey’s deep knowledge of and passion for Rock radio formats is unmatched in the industry,” said Donna Baker, Regional VP/MM, Cumulus Kansas City. “101 The Fox has the ideal leader at the helm to continue as a leading Classic Rock station in America.”

“Carey has demonstrated an authentic feel for Classic Rock over a very successful career,” saud Jim Fox, OM. “It’s exciting to have a programmer with his credentials join this cluster.”

“101 The Fox is a remarkable radio station. I was convinced to return to radio after my conversations with Donna Baker and Jim Fox, both incredibly good managers,” said Curelop.