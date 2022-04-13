College Sportscentric Podcast

The College Athletes Network (CAN) has teamed up with iHeartMedia, to launch a new college sports centered podcast slate hosted by the athletes themselves. ‘Walkie TalkieZ’ will give listeners an insight into what life is like in the world of big-time college sports.

“By teaming up with iHeart, the College Athletes Network is able to provide these athletes with even more opportunity to expand their audience and increase their access to advertisers,” said Ron Pivo, co-founder of CAN. “I’m excited to introduce new voices in a variety of sports. These kids are very talented behind the mic and it’s time people got a chance to hear them.”

The first episode is hosted by by Noah Buono, a walk-on basketball player at Duquesne University. “After five incredible years of being a college basketball walk-on, I can confidently tell you that every walk-on has their own inspiring journey to tell,” said Buono. “I’m super grateful and excited that ‘WalkieTalkieZ’ now has a national platform to help share these incredible stories.”