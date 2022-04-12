New DOS ESPN LA

Justin Schaflander is the new Director of Sales at Good Karma’s ESPN LA 710AM (KSPN). Most recently he spent 14 years with iHeart Media as Region President.

“I’m thrilled to join ESPN LA and Good Karma Brands,” said Schaflander. “To return to LA, work with some of the most iconic brands in sports and have it wrapped up in Good Karma Brands culture makes this a bucket list experience!”

“I’m excited to add Justin to the growing ESPN LA team,” said Sam Pines Market Manager. “His success in the sports media industry is incredible, and it’s a perfect match for him to return to LA so he can talk LA sports every day!”