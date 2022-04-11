Audacy Promotes Oliviero

Chris Oliviero is promoted from Market Manager to Market President for New York City. Oliviero returned to the company in June of 2020. Here’s what COO Susan Larkin said about the Oliviero promotion.

In making the announcement, Audacy COO Susan Larkin said, “For the last two years Chris has been successful leading and evolving Audacy’s largest revenue market. Chris returned to our company in June of 2020 in the heart of COVID and provided a vision and strategic plan for our NY team to leverage the strength of our incredible brands, people and influence for all around growth. Our team and brands are thriving with a great roadmap for continued success. In addition, Chris has been an important thought leader for many of us and will continue to take an active role in a variety of strategic initiatives.”