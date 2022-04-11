FCC Chair At NAB Show

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt will share the main stage at the NAB Show. The Fireside Chat will follow the NAB Welcome April 25 in Las Vegas.

The conversation will discuss the Chairwoman’s priorities for 2022 and beyond, her thoughts about the state of the broadcasting industry and her approach to the complex issues facing the FCC.

“In today’s hyper-competitive media landscape, a regulatory framework that allows local radio and television stations to evolve, adapt and better serve their audiences is of vital importance,” said LeGeyt. “Broadcasters look forward to hearing from Chairwoman Rosenworcel about her role as the head of a critical agency and her outlook on the future of our industry.”

Rosenworcel was designated as acting FCC chair by President Joe Biden on January 21, 2021 and became permanent chair following her Senate confirmation for another five-year term in December 2021.

Information on the Fireside Chat and the NAB Show April 23-27 can be found Here.