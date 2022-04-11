Regular Joe Goes National

The Regular Joe Show is partnering with Genesis Communications Network for national syndication. The show that touts itself as “Combining inside Washington knowledge with Midwest common sense,” has been regionally syndicated in Wisconsin since 2020.

“As the beer commercial used to say: ‘You can’t fake genuine,’ and I believe that’s why the show has resonated so much with the audience,” said Joe Giganti, Host. “It’s a unique mix of my first-hand knowledge and experience working and living in Washington, D.C., as a staunch conversative combined with solution-minded, get-it-done problem solving—with plenty of fun thrown in for good measure.”

“The GCN family is excited to welcome The Regular Joe Show to its morning lineup! With a proven track record in Green Bay and markets across Wisconsin as a whole, we look forward to seeing this broadcast perform at a national scale as our country transitions into an uncertain and polarized future,” said Adam Miller, Affiliates Director.