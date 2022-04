KMFA Classical 89.5 in Austin, TX will showcase its new home during KMFA Day April 23. The Open House will be the first for KMFA in their new location.

KMFA Day will include on-site tours of the building, family-friendly activities, food & drink, and performances – both outside on the garden patio and inside the state-of-the-art Draylen Mason Music Studio.

KMFA 89.5 was established in 1967 and serves approximately 120,000 listeners each week.