CSS Names Talent Superhero Winners

The Center for Sales Strategy is recognizing 2021 Talent Superhero winners. The designation is for managers who are recognized for recruiting, selecting, developing, and engaging top performers on their teams and in their markets every day.

“We received a tremendous number of nominations in Q4 of 2021 (the highest number since we launched this annual recognition in 2017), which is a true testament to the leadership, work ethic, and skill of these managers and the cultures they create for their teams,” said Beth Sunshine, Partner and VP Talent Services. “The competition was the hardest it’s ever been, and it’s truly an honor to recognize these leaders for the amazing work they do for their teams and organizations day-in and day-out.”

Winners are selected by a committee that reviews skills and success of each nominee who oversee all things talent-related on their teams and in their territories. They were likely nominated by someone on their team.

You can view the list of winners Here.