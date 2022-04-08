Senator Rubio Joins Hispanic Radio Conference

It is an interview not to be missed. Senator Marco Rubio will join Nio Fernandez, Director of Latin Formats for Beasley Media Group at the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference June 23 in Miami.

“It’s always great to hear firsthand about the current events of our political system, even more so when discussed by a senior Hispanic member of the U.S. Senate and former presidential candidate,” said Fernandez. “As our nation and the world face unprecedented challenges, this interview could prove be of tremendous value for all attendees.”

Register Now for the Hispanic Radio Conference June 22-23 at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami.

Rubio is the senior senator from Florida, and he currently serves as vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He is also the former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

The interview, conducted live via Zoom because the Senate's in session schedule, will cover a wide range of topics of interest to Hispanic broadcasters and others.

The interview is just one highlight of a Full Agenda for the Hispanic Radio Conference June 22-23 in Miami.

The conference will also feature the Medallas de Cortez awards You can make your nominations Here. The deadline is April 22.

The conference will also feature National Association of Broadcasters CEO Curtis LeGeyt providing the opening keynote.