25 Years of Success

On Monday the April issue of Radio Ink Magazine will be mailed to radio stations around the country. Digital subscribers will have instant access to the issue. On our cover, Rob Koblasz, the founder and CEO of Sun & Fun Media. The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022.

Rob Koblasz is a Florida native who became hooked on radio at a young age; he grew up listening to the local Rock station and radio legends like Howard Stern. Like many of us who got into radio, young Rob called in to stations to win contests and request songs, went to station events, and dreamed of one day owning his own station.

In December of 1996, Koblasz’s lifelong love of travel led to an idea to enter the travel industry using barter to secure radio advertising, and Central Florida Sun & Fun was born. In four short years, he and his business partner established barter relationships with over 180 radio stations nationwide. Koblasz recognized the advertising value of the commercial time they were receiving, and came up with a plan to sell it.

In February 2001, life came full circle for Koblasz as he finally joined the radio industry, and Central Florida Sun & Fun transitioned into a network radio company known as Sun & Fun Media.

Since then, under Koblasz’s affiliate-sales leadership, Sun & Fun Media has grown into an impressive network of over 1,100 radio stations nationwide generating over 100 million gross weekly impressions. The company launched Key Networks in July of 2018.

In 2022 Sun & Fun Media is celebrating 25 years in business. Here is our interview with CEO Rob Koblasz.

Here’s an excerpt from our cover story interview with Rob that appears in the April 11th issue of Radio Ink Magazine

Radio Ink: How different is it for you working with radio stations now compared to 25 years ago?

Koblasz: Well, for starters, 25 years ago, nobody knew who we were. I hope we’ve solved that problem now. Our approach is different now, too. We’re always looking for new ways to help our stations. What do they need? What’s the latest change that will create something they have to have that they didn’t budget for?

We have a deep bench of very experienced radio people who understand business from working in it for 20 or 30 years or more. When we talk to them about their business, it brings a certain level. We’re in the same industry they’re in, at the end of day. We want to generate ratings and revenue, too.

Radio Ink: How did Key Networks become part of your plan?

Koblasz: Key came about because getting into syndication seemed like a natural progression for us, and it was something that I really wanted to do. It took about five years before we were able to enter the space. Roger and I wanted someone with a deep syndication-management skill set in their wheelhouse. When we found Dennis Green, we found that person. Dennis and I were talking about our yet-to-be-named syndication company during his first interview to be Sun & Fun Media’s chief revenue officer. It was refreshing to find out he wanted to be involved in the startup of a syndication company as well.

Radio Ink: How important was it to have a big name like Bill O’Reilly when you launched?

Koblasz: It was a huge score for us to launch with Bill O’Reilly. He put us on the map, and it fit well with our vision to be a boutique firm representing a small number of well-known brands. We aren’t looking to be a behemoth representing hundreds of products and services. We’re focused on representing brands that are the best in their class.

Radio Ink: At the time he was going through a little controversy. Did that concern you at all?

Koblasz: “The O’Reilly Update” was based on the 15-minute “Paul Harvey News and Comment” format, and we were confident stations would embrace that kind of show again. And Bill’s fan base remained huge and loyal. When we signed Bill, “The O’Reilly Update” had not yet launched. Our goal was to have 40 affiliates for the launch. That turned into 50, then 75, and then 100. We ended up hitting the 100-station goal at launch, and he’s now on over 250 stations.

