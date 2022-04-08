Committee Passes Act to Protect Journalists

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee voted to pass H.R. 4330, the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying Act. The goal of the Act is to protect journalists from being compelled to reveal confidential sources and prevent federal law enforcement from abusing subpoena power.

The legislation was introduced by Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Congressman John Yarmuth from Kentucky and Congressman Ted Lieu of California. You can read the Bill HERE.

In a statement Thursday, The NAB said this legislation will protect journalists’ right to legally, openly and fearlessly report the news. “Embracing the right of a free press to report the news without fear or favor, journalists rely on confidential sources to shine a light on wrongdoing in government, expose waste of taxpayers’ dollars and hold our elected officials accountable. Broadcasters appreciate the leadership of Reps. Raskin, Lieu and Yarmuth on this important issue, and Sen. Wyden’s sponsorship of companion legislation in the Senate. We look forward to working with all members of Congress to pass this important legislation that upholds a guiding principle of American democracy.”

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) introduced a Senate version of the bill in 2021.

“I’m delighted that the House Judiciary Committee passed my PRESS Act on a unanimous bipartisan voice vote,” said Rep. Raskin. “The constitutional promise that no law shall abridge the freedom of the press instructs us to protect journalists from government overreach and abuse of the subpoena power, and today this committee has made good on that promise. I’m grateful to Chairman Nadler for including this crucial legislation in today’s markup, and I’m thankful to my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee for unanimously supporting its passage.”

“The First Amendment is essential to our democracy and to ensuring both a free press and an informed public,” said Rep. Yarmuth. “I’m so proud that our PRESS Act cleared the Judiciary Committee today and is one step closer to passage in the House. As the first Society of Professional Journalists member to be elected to Congress, I know how important it is that we protect journalists and their ability to speak truth to power without fear of retaliation or retribution. I thank my colleague, Congressman Raskin, for his leadership in pushing this important legislation through the committee.”

“I’m pleased that our colleagues on the Judiciary Committee agree that we must protect press freedom,” said Rep. Lieu. “The PRESS ACT by Rep Raskin and me enables journalists to exercise their constitutional rights without fear of interference from the government. I hope we can now get this bill to the floor for a vote and reaffirm our support for one of the most essential pillars of our Democracy.”