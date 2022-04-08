Good Karma Launches Wrestling Content

Good Karma Brands is adding to its digital content portfolio with the launch of Good Karma Wrestling. ESPN brands from Chicago, Milwaukee and West Palm are providing the hosts of the weekly show on GKB social and digital platforms.

The Thursday evening show will be hosted by ESPN Chicago’s Jonathan Hood, ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel, and ESPN West Palm’s Brian Rowitz.

“We are extremely excited to launch our first coast-to-coast show with Good Karma Wrestling. Jonathan, Gabe and Brian will bring a fresh insight and fun energy to the show, and nothing speaks to sports and entertainment quite like wrestling,” said Evan Cohen, VP Content Good Karma Brands