Unsolved Season Two Launch

KFI-AM 640 in Los Angeles has launched the second season of “Unsolved with Steve Gregory”. The iHeart true crime podcast series investigates a missing person’s case in Compton, California.

In season two, Gregory will focus on the case of a missing man who owned his own video music production company and was known for working with members of both the Crips and the Bloods gangs. The man also grew up in Compton with childhood friends and hip-hop artists Kendrick Lamar and Jayceon Taylor (aka The Game).

The podcast is hosted and produced by the award-winning team of Steve Gregory and Jacob Gonzalez and the show’s digital producer is Andro Mammo. For more than 30 years, host Gregory has established a trusted working relationship with detectives, chiefs of police, and county sheriffs.