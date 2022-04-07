KVI Seattle Shifts Lineup

Talk Radio 570 KVI is moving The Dana Show to an earlier slot, an adding The Rita Cosby Show in its place. Cosby inherits the 9-11 p.m. slot with Loesch moving to 6-9 p.m.

“Dana Loesch has proven to be a great addition to KVI’s nighttime line-up… so much so that we are expanding her show and moving it to an earlier timeslot, 6-9 p.m. We are also thrilled to announce the addition of Rita Cosby who will help KVI listeners wrap up their evening with a deep dive into the latest news along with powerful and compelling interviews,” said Rick Van Cise, PD.

The changes are effective April 11, 2022.